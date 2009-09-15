Dolphins look to get on track vs. Colts

A more aggressive Colts defense: Indianapolis was never known as a blitz-heavy unit under former coach Tony Dungy's Tampa-2, but new coach Jim Caldwell has his defense playing a more aggressive zone blitz scheme. Despite recording only one sack against Jacksonville, the Colts harassed Jaguars QB David Garrard all day and stacked the box against Maurice Jones-Drew and the ground game. Dolphins QB Chad Pennington isn't prone to making many mistakes, but coming off a two-turnover performance against Atlanta, he's likely to face plenty of pressure.