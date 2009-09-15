Dolphins look to get on track vs. Colts

Last meeting
In Week 17 of 2006, Peyton Manning threw two touchdowns and the Colts defeated the Dolphins, 27-22, completing their first perfect home campaign since 1958.
Streaks
Miami has won four of the past six meetings, including a win in the 2000 AFC Wild Card matchup, to increase their overall series lead to 46-23.
Last week
The Dolphins uncharacteristically turned the ball over four times, leading to a 19-7 road loss to the Falcons. ... Reggie Wayne caught 10 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, providing just enough of a cushion for the Colts to hold on for a 14-12 home win over the Jaguars.
Keep your eye on ...
Indy's wide receivers not named Reggie Wayne: Anthony Gonzalez was expected to play a major role in the Colts' aerial attack this season, but a knee injury will sideline him indefinitely. In the meantime, the Colts will look to Austin Collie and Pierre Garcon -- two players with a combined nine career receptions -- to fill the void alongside Wayne and tight end Dallas Clark.
A more aggressive Colts defense: Indianapolis was never known as a blitz-heavy unit under former coach Tony Dungy's Tampa-2, but new coach Jim Caldwell has his defense playing a more aggressive zone blitz scheme. Despite recording only one sack against Jacksonville, the Colts harassed Jaguars QB David Garrard all day and stacked the box against Maurice Jones-Drew and the ground game. Dolphins QB Chad Pennington isn't prone to making many mistakes, but coming off a two-turnover performance against Atlanta, he's likely to face plenty of pressure.
Did you know?
The Colts have not lost a regular-season game since Week 8 of last season, a streak of 10 games (longest current streak in the NFL). ... Since 2007, Colts TE Dallas Clark has 17 touchdowns, tied with Antonio Gates for first among all tight ends. ... The Dolphins will play their first home game on Monday Night Football since Dec. 25, 2006.