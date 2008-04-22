Dolphins-Long deal a win-win for both sides

» It's a win-win deal for both sides for various reasons. Miami wanted Long to sign a discounted deal compared to the one that last year's No. 1 overall pick, JaMarcus Russell, who signed a six-year, $61 million deal that included $29 million guaranteed with Oakland; Long's deal came in at $57.5 million, including $30 million guaranteed. Factoring in inflation, it is less expensive than last year's deal -- a win for Miami. But Long's deal is only five years, meaning he is one season closer to free agency. True, Miami will have the right to franchise him after five years, but the shorter deal has to be considered a victory for Long. Each side wins, which is the sign of any successful negotiation.