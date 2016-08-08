Dolphins list Jay Ajayi as starting RB over Arian Foster

Arian Foster was described last week by The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero as playing "head and shoulders" above any other running back on the Dolphins' roster.
This came just days after first-year coach Adam Gase told the newspaper that Foster, the former Houston Texans star, was "going to be working with the ones the whole training camp."
We still see Foster as the club's most reliable runner, but Miami's first official depth chart has the veteran notched behind second-year back Jay Ajayi, who was listed as the Dolphins' No. 1 back.
August depth charts don't mean much, especially in a backfield certain to use both Foster and Ajayi in spurts. While the Dolphins still believe in Ajayi -- who recently bounced back from a knee injury -- Miami wouldn't have pursued Foster if they felt confident with their stable of backs to begin with.