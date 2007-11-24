Dolphins linebacker Derrick Pope hospitalized, misses practice

Published: Nov 24, 2007 at 10:37 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Derrick Pope missed practice Saturday after being hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Dolphins coach Cam Cameron said the team was "gathering information" but he did not know why Pope was in the hospital. The Dolphins did not immediately disclose the name of the hospital.

"Obviously, Derrick is somebody we care a lot about and I'll find out more, but I don't want to speculate as to what the situation is and we'll update you once we get more information," Cameron said at the news conference Saturday.

Pope's status for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was unclear. He has started at outside linebacker for the past five games.

If Pope cannot start, he most likely will be replaced by Donnie Spragan, Cameron said.

