Dolphins linebacker Derrick Pope hospitalized, misses practice

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Derrick Pope missed practice Saturday after being hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.
"Obviously, Derrick is somebody we care a lot about and I'll find out more, but I don't want to speculate as to what the situation is and we'll update you once we get more information," Cameron said at the news conference Saturday.
Pope's status for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was unclear. He has started at outside linebacker for the past five games.
If Pope cannot start, he most likely will be replaced by Donnie Spragan, Cameron said.
