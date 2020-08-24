Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills

The team announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium will host a maximum of 13,000 fans. All spectators will be required to wear a mask. Other social distancing and safety-related protocols will also be put in place, including a no tailgating policy.

"When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority; knowing that if we felt that we couldn't make it safe, we simply wouldn't have fans," said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "We're happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we've put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time."