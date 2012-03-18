Analysis

Dolphins left playing QB shell game after Seahawks land Flynn

Published: Mar 18, 2012 at 12:09 PM

When Matt Flynn agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Seattle on Sunday, it left a lot of people in Miami wondering just what exactly the Dolphins are doing. While that question remains unanswered -- what is Miami's plan at QB? -- know this: If Miami wanted Flynn, it could have had him.

New Dolphins coach Joe Philbin was Flynn's position coach at Green Bay and knows just about everything there is to know about the former seventh-round pick who has started two games in his career. If their relationship was bad, a meeting never would have been arranged, so scrap that theory. If Miami really thought he was The Guy, it would have showed its intent. It didn't, so he took his talents to the Space Needle.

Back to the real intrigue: What now for the Dolphins?

Free-agent quarterback Alex Smith was in Miami when Flynn agreed with Seattle. If the Dolphins want Smith, they will have to offer him more than Flynn received from the Seahawks (three years, maximum of $26 million if incentives are hit) and what San Francisco dangled in front of him (three years, $24 million).

Peyton Manning Stock Watch

Who is the favorite in the race to sign Peyton Manning? NFL.com ranks and charts the movement of all the contenders. More ...

Smith supposedly isn't happy with the 49ers after learning that they're in the Peyton Manning chase, despite the team saying for months he was their guy for the future. Smith can't get too steamed, though, because there was an offer waiting from San Francisco. When he didn't sign it, the team looked at other options -- and Manning is a serious option.

Out of spite and maybe for a money/opportunity grab, Smith could sign with the Dolphins and leave the 49ers exposed should Manning opt for Denver or Tennessee, the other finalists for Manning's services.

Which leads back to the Dolphins: Miami could slow-play Smith -- unless it desperately wants him. Smith's only option for now is San Francisco with Seattle out of the game. Should Manning pick Tennessee, Matt Hasselbeck could hit the market. Though Hasselbeck is older and injury prone, if he plays like he did last season, he could make the Brandon Marshall-less Dolphins competitive -- if any receivers are left to add since they're being picked off in free agency by the minute.

Should Manning opt for Denver, well, Tim Tebow is an option. He'll sell tickets but Philbin, in his first coaching stint, would have his knees taken out because he'd have to tailor his offense to fit Tebow's skill set. Tebow would energize fans, though, which has been a recent problem in South Florida.

If Manning chooses San Francisco, then Miami could land Smith after all, at its price, since Smith's options would be so minimal. It's a roll of the dice, but with everything that's going on now in this quarterback shell game, what isn't a gamble?

Miami's fallback is Matt Moore, which frankly isn't the worst thing in the world. Sure, Moore could be best suited to be a backup, but he's a fairly accurate thrower, and he's got 25 career starts -- 23 more than Flynn. At 27, Moore is also 15 years younger than Brett Favre, whose phone could end up ringing the way things keep going for the Dolphins.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes' next challenge in Kansas City: Learning to do more with less

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed unprecedented success in his first three seasons as an NFL starter, but Jeffri Chadiha says the Kansas City Chiefs superstar faces a brand new challenge in 2021.
news

Four outstanding issues as NFL teams break until training camp

With the conclusion of NFL minicamps this week, Judy Battista explores the biggest issues to monitor as teams break until training camp -- including the quarterback situations in Green Bay and Houston.
news

Honoring Juneteenth: Former NFL RB Warrick Dunn's commitment to changing lives unwavering

Learning about Juneteenth and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre has helped Warrick Dunn gain a greater appreciation for why his charity work is more crucial than ever right now, the former NFL running back tells Steve Wyche.
news

Quarterback translator: Is Justin Fields truly the backup? Could Derek Carr prematurely retire?

Will Justin Fields truly back up Andy Dalton? Would Derek Carr really retire before playing for another team? Is Ben Roethlisberger still the focal point of Pittsburgh's offense? Jim Trotter translates five QB-related comments that generated headlines.
news

The best NFL team money can buy! Building the ultimate 53-man roster under the 2021 salary cap

What is the best possible team money could buy in 2021? NFL Media researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno builds the ultimate 53-man roster while remaining under this year's $182.5 million salary cap.
news

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason

Jon Robinson recently said that trading for Julio Jones was something the Titans just HAD to do. With that in mind, Jeffri Chadiha looks around the NFL and identifies five moves teams must make before kickoff.
news

2021 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from loaded position groups?

Maurice Jones-Drew examines who'll get the most touches in eight of the most crowded position groups across the league, including the Cowboys' talented wide receiver corps.
news

2021 NFL season: Why the Saints should start Jameis Winston at QB

Who should replace Drew Brees as the Saints' QB1? Jim Trotter explains why he favors Jameis Winston over Taysom Hill in New Orleans' competition at the position.
news

Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason

Which teams have done the best job of providing their passers with the weapons and protection to succeed in 2021? Judy Battista highlights eight squads that have done right by their QBs this offseason.
news

Falcons trade Julio Jones to Titans: Who are the winners and losers?

The Falcons traded franchise icon Julio Jones to the Titans on Sunday. Will the seven-time Pro Bowler make Tennessee a Super Bowl contender? How will Atlanta regroup? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down the winners and losers of the deal.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Six intriguing NFL storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

Will Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay? Can Tim Tebow thrive as a tight end in Jacksonville? Judy Battista provides six intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW