Dolphins LB Porter, OL Smiley questionable to play vs. Chargers

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter and guard Justin Smiley remained limited in practice Friday because of injuries, but coach Tony Sparano said he's hopeful they will play Sunday at San Diego.
Both players were listed as questionable for the game against the Chargers. Porter is nursing a sore right hamstring, and Smiley has a shoulder injury.
"Joey didn't do too much today," Sparano said. "I kept his reps down a little bit. Justin was limited as well, but he did a little bit more."
Starting offensive tackle Vernon Carey, who has been nursing a sore right knee, took part in the entire practice and was listed as probable.
Porter's injury could create an opportunity for newcomer Cameron Wake, a two-time winner of the CFL's top defensive player award. Wake was inactive for the first two games this season.
