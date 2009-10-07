Dolphins LB Crowder waits to unleash verbal onslaught on rival Jets

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan are done feuding -- for now.
But the trash-talking Crowder says he'll have plenty of insults ready Monday night for the AFC East rival Jets, especially running back Leon Washington. Their testy relationship goes back to college, when Crowder played for Florida and Washington for Florida State.
"We do not like each other," Crowder said Wednesday. "With Florida State, I hated him. I hate him now. If I see him out, I'm not going to talk to him. I'm not going to slap him, but I'm not going to be pleasant.
"Every time he sees me, he starts cussing. I see him, and I start cussing. It's going to be like that the whole game."
Crowder said he feels the same way about the rest of the Jets, including young quarterback Mark Sanchez.
"Sanchez is probably the only person I haven't cussed out, because he's a rookie," Crowder said. "He'll get cussed out this week.
"It's a rivalry. They don't like us. We don't like them."
Crowder and Ryan traded long-distance barbs in June, with Ryan saying: "I've walked over tougher guys going to a fight than Channing Crowder."
Neither seemed eager to resume the spat Wednesday. Ryan said his earlier comments were made in jest, then said he'll be easy to find Monday if Crowder is looking for him.
"I'll have a white jersey on with No. 77 on it," Ryan said with a laugh.
Crowder said he had no hard feelings toward Ryan about the barbs in June.
"He's OK," Crowder said. "He's a young coach. He got caught up in the bull, and as a coach you can't do that. It wasn't that big a deal."
"The game's not won or lost based on that kind of garbage," Sparano said.
