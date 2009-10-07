Dolphins LB Crowder waits to unleash verbal onslaught on rival Jets

Published: Oct 07, 2009 at 11:16 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan are done feuding -- for now.

But the trash-talking Crowder says he'll have plenty of insults ready Monday night for the AFC East rival Jets, especially running back Leon Washington. Their testy relationship goes back to college, when Crowder played for Florida and Washington for Florida State.

"We do not like each other," Crowder said Wednesday. "With Florida State, I hated him. I hate him now. If I see him out, I'm not going to talk to him. I'm not going to slap him, but I'm not going to be pleasant.

"Every time he sees me, he starts cussing. I see him, and I start cussing. It's going to be like that the whole game."

Crowder said he feels the same way about the rest of the Jets, including young quarterback Mark Sanchez.

"Sanchez is probably the only person I haven't cussed out, because he's a rookie," Crowder said. "He'll get cussed out this week.

"It's a rivalry. They don't like us. We don't like them."

Crowder and Ryan traded long-distance barbs in June, with Ryan saying: "I've walked over tougher guys going to a fight than Channing Crowder."

Neither seemed eager to resume the spat Wednesday. Ryan said his earlier comments were made in jest, then said he'll be easy to find Monday if Crowder is looking for him.

"I'll have a white jersey on with No. 77 on it," Ryan said with a laugh.

No. 77 for the Jets is 360-pound defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.

Crowder said he had no hard feelings toward Ryan about the barbs in June.

"He's OK," Crowder said. "He's a young coach. He got caught up in the bull, and as a coach you can't do that. It wasn't that big a deal."

Dolphins coach Tony Sparano would prefer his players not get caught up in trash-talking, either.

"The game's not won or lost based on that kind of garbage," Sparano said.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 9: Rookie RB renaissance?

Are Bijan Robinson and other youngsters primed to take over down the stretch? What will new QBs do for fantasy assets in Minnesota, Las Vegas and Atlanta? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 9.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

The Chiefs are coming off their first single-digit scoring performance since Week 7, 2021, causing some to question the caliber of the team's wide receivers -- even as Kansas City stands at 6-2. Tight end Travis Kelce is not among the naysayers.
news

Move the Sticks: Cowboys vs. Eagles preview, big Week 9 games & Bucky's coach's corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 