Dolphins LB Crowder returns to practice, limited by groin

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 07:15 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Channing Crowder practiced Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 17, giving a boost to a defense that has allowed just 20 points in its first two games.

Crowder remained limited because of a groin injury, and it's uncertain whether he'll play Sunday against the New York Jets. But Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said it was good to have the talkative linebacker back on the practice field.

"The stretch lines were a little quiet for a while, and that changed today," Sparano said. "It was good to see him run around out there and to get a chance to be involved, and it was good for Channing, too. There was good progress today."

Rookie defensive end Jared Odrick, who sat out Sunday's game at Minnesota because of a hairline fracture in his right leg, didn't practice, but he rode an exercise bike.

Starting guard John Jerry was absent because of an illness.

