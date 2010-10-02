Dolphins LB Crowder practices one day after seeing specialist

Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder returned to practice on a limited basis Saturday, one day after visiting a specialist for a groin injury that sidelined him for the Dolphins' first three games, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Crowder returned to practice last week, and coach Tony Sparano increased his workload this week, only to be held out Friday.
Despite what appeared as a setback Friday, Crowder's participation in practice this week -- and especially Saturday -- likely means the seventh-year veteran and Dolphins starting inside linebacker is closer to returning to the active roster, though that is not expected to take place this Monday night when the Dolphins host the New England Patriots.
Dolphins guard John Jerry (illness) and defensive end Jared Odrick (ankle) are both out. Offensive tackle Jake Long (knee) and cornerback Nolan Carroll (hand) are probable.