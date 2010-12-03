Dolphins LB Crowder misses another practice, doubtful to play

Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder missed his third consecutive practice Friday with a knee injury and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
With Crowder likely sidelined, Tim Dobbins is in line to take his place. Dobbins had a team-high six tackles in Miami's win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 11, and he expects to be busy again with bruising Cleveland running back Peyton Hillis on tap.
"With Hillis, he's more of an inside, one-cut, downhill kind of guy, so really I think the pressure is going to be on the front line and the inside linebackers," Dobbins told the Dolphins' website.
"It's not like you're taking a guy just cold and putting him in the football game," Sparano said. "He's already into the flow of the game a little bit, and he's a core guy, so he's playing on a bunch of those (special teams)."
Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall practiced for the third consecutive day, a good sign that he'll play against the Browns. The Pro Bowl wide receiver had a limited workout Wednesday -- his first in 13 days since he suffered a hamstring injury during the Dolphins' 16-0 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
Cornerback Al Harris strained his hamstring Thursday and sat out Friday's practice. He is listed as doubtful for Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.