Dolphins' Kiko Alonso fined $18,231 for hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick

The NFL fined Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso $18,231 for his hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last week, a league source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday.
Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness after hitting Fitzpatrick on a play in the closing seconds of the second quarter during the Buccaneers' 30-20 victory on Sunday.
It was Alonso's second fine for a hit on a quarterback this season. He was fined $9,115 earlier this month for a hit on Joe Flacco that left the Baltimore Ravens quarterback concussed.
Here are a few more fines from last week's games:
- Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after being penalized for repeated verbal abuse of game officials from the sideline during Baltimore's win over the Green Bay Packers, Pelissero reported.
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith was fined $24,309 for his blindside hit on New York Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie last week in the Giants' win, per Pelissero.
- Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead was fined $9,115 for stepping on Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno in the Lions' 27-24 win, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. In addition, offensive guard Kyle Long also was fined $9,115 for a late hit on Whitehead.