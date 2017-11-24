Around the NFL

Dolphins' Kiko Alonso fined $18,231 for hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick

The NFL fined Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso $18,231 for his hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last week, a league source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday.

Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness after hitting Fitzpatrick on a play in the closing seconds of the second quarter during the Buccaneers' 30-20 victory on Sunday.

It was Alonso's second fine for a hit on a quarterback this season. He was fined $9,115 earlier this month for a hit on Joe Flacco that left the Baltimore Ravens quarterback concussed.

Here are a few more fines from last week's games:

  1. Ravens backup quarterback Ryan Mallett was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after being penalized for repeated verbal abuse of game officials from the sideline during Baltimore's win over the Green Bay Packers, Pelissero reported.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith was fined $24,309 for his blindside hit on New York Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie last week in the Giants' win, per Pelissero.
  1. Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead was fined $9,115 for stepping on Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno in the Lions' 27-24 win, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. In addition, offensive guard Kyle Long also was fined $9,115 for a late hit on Whitehead.
