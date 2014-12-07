Around the NFL

Dolphins' Jared Odrick yells at Joe Philbin on sideline

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 12:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

A familiar feeling is settling over Miami's season, and it's leading to some predictable frustration.

Cameras caught defensive lineman Jared Odrick yelling at coach Joe Philbin on the sideline, and appeared to yell the words "every week." David Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel writes that Odrick had another exchange with Philbin on the sideline and said "Coaches always have a way out." 

Philbin and Odrick both downplayed the incident afterward, saying football is an "emotional game." Philbin said he spoke with Odrick after the game about the incident. Odrick said on Twitter that he loves his coaches and teammates. But the Miami Herald's Armando Salugero writes that "we're seeing first outward sign of dissatisfaction among players toward their coach."

The Miami Herald reports that Odrick got into at least three different exchanges, including one where appeared to say: "Get the (blank) out of here." 

Philbin faces an important three weeks. More losses and more drama could put him on the hot seat if they have another disappointing end to the season. 

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVI: Rams open as 4-point favorite over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a four-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.
news

Bengals' Evan McPherson stays clutch, keeps playoff FG streak alive in AFC title game win vs. Chiefs

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson once again stole the show on Sunday with a perfect outing to send Cincy to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense stall in loss to Bengals: 'When you're up 21-3 in a game, you can't lose it'

On its first five second-half drives, Kansas City totaled 34 yards and just two first downs with a Patrick Mahomes interception. The struggles opened the door for the Cincinnati to sprint back into the contest and ultimately win 27-24 in overtime.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

The Bengals offense sustained a key injury to their lineup in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Plus, other roster and injury news from Championship Sunday.
news

Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival, as Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Championship Sunday inactives: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Rams

The official inactives for Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games between Cincinnati and Kansas City, and San Francisco and Los Angeles.
news

Raiders hire Patriots exec Dave Ziegler as their general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their general manager, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. With Ziegler on board, the Raiders are also finalizing a deal with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the head coach.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu removed from injury report, will play vs. Bengals

Honey Badger is back. The Chiefs announced Sunday morning that safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ (concussion) has been removed from the injury report and will play versus the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
news

Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW