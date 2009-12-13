Dolphins-Jaguars quicktake

It was over when ...
Dolphins RB Ricky Williams rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time in five games.
(Phil Coale / Associated Press)
Jaguars QB David Garrard was sacked on fourth-and-3 with 1:26 remaining near midfield. Jacksonville still managed another possession with 17 seconds left, but Garrard was dropped again at his own 17-yard line to end the game.
Game ball
Ricky Williams grinded out tough yards for the Dolphins, rushing 28 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. It was his 12th touchdown this season.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
The Dolphins are above .500 for the first time this season. ... Miami is 6-0 in December under coach Tony Sparano. ... Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew rushed for a touchdown, tying Fred Taylor's single season franchise record of 14 rushing touchdowns in 1998. ... Dolphins QB Chad Henne's streak of games with a touchdown pass was snapped at four.