Dolphins-Jaguars quicktake

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 08:52 AM

It was over when ...

Dolphins RB Ricky Williams rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time in five games.

(Phil Coale / Associated Press)

Jaguars QB David Garrard was sacked on fourth-and-3 with 1:26 remaining near midfield. Jacksonville still managed another possession with 17 seconds left, but Garrard was dropped again at his own 17-yard line to end the game.

Game ball

Ricky Williams grinded out tough yards for the Dolphins, rushing 28 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. It was his 12th touchdown this season.

Key Stat

The Jaguars were just 3-for-14 on third down and finished with seven three-and-outs.

Noteworthy

The Dolphins are above .500 for the first time this season. ... Miami is 6-0 in December under coach Tony Sparano. ... Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew rushed for a touchdown, tying Fred Taylor's single season franchise record of 14 rushing touchdowns in 1998. ... Dolphins QB Chad Henne's streak of games with a touchdown pass was snapped at four.

