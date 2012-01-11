Dolphins interim coach Bowles will interview with Raiders

Published: Jan 11, 2012 at 11:13 AM

Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles will interview for the Oakland Raiders' head-coaching vacancy on Friday, according to league sources.

Bowles, whom the Dolphins promoted to interim coach from defensive coordinator after Tony Sparano was fired on Dec. 12, already has interviewed with owner Stephen Ross for Miami's full-time job.

Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is in the mix for the job, too, having interviewed last week. Fisher, who also has met with the St. Louis Rams about their head-coaching vacancy, appears to be leaning toward accepting the Dolphins' position, sources close to the coach told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Wednesday.

The Raiders announced the dismissal of coach Hue Jackson on Tuesday, the same day they introduced former Packers executive Reggie McKenzie as their new general manager.

McKenzie said he made the call to fire Jackson, primarily because he wanted to hand-pick the team's coach.

"This decision centered around my wanting to bring my own guy in," McKenzie said Tuesday. "That's the main point.

Bowles joined the Dolphins in 2008 as defensive coordinator, having previously served as the Dallas Cowboys' secondary coach.

