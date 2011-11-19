Dolphins ink kicker Graham to replace injured Carpenter

Published: Nov 19, 2011 at 04:17 AM

The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran kicker Shayne Graham to take Dan Carpenter's spot in the lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the team announced.

Carpenter hurt his right groin in practice Thursday and was limited in Friday's workout. He is listed as questionable against the Bills.

To make room for Graham on the active roster, Miami released defensive back Jonathan Wade.

The 33-year-old Graham has spent time with the Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and New England Patriots during 10 NFL seasons.

Graham was 12-for-12 on field goal attempts for the Patriots last season after replacing the injured Stephen Gostkowski.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

