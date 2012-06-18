Dolphins in danger: 'Hard Knocks' risks far outweigh rewards

I remember when the Kansas City Chiefs did "Hard Knocks" back in 2007. In one scene, then-head coach Herm Edwards was sitting in his office deciding which quarterback should start: Brodie Croyle or Damon Huard? Edwards agonized over this decision like he was choosing between dating Angelina Jolie or Megan Fox. I realize television made this decision more dramatic than it really was, but Edwards could have done a better job of articulating his thought process. I watched this scene as I'm sure many Chiefs fans did, screaming into my television that he does not have a real decision to make, as he has no quarterback. Neither Croyle nor Huard was a legitimate NFL starter. For Edwards to play this dramatic game for all to see made many lose confidence in his thought process. I realize Edwards couldn't have come out and said both aren't good enough, but he could have done a better job in sharing his football knowledge with the world. As the 2007 season wore on, I could see the fans had lost faith in Edwards and couldn't help but think that "Hard Knocks" had something to do with that. That's where the danger is.