Dolphins honoring Don Shula with jersey patch for 2020 season

The Miami Dolphins will don a piece of history on their jerseys this season.

The team announced Thursday it will wear a jersey patch to honor the late Don Shula, who passed away in May at 90 years old.

"Shula 347" will be embroidered inside a hexagon just below the neckline and above the heart.

"We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history," owner Stephen Ross said.

Shula earned his NFL-record 347 wins over a prolific 33 seasons, 26 coming in Miami. The total includes two Super Bowls, 19 playoff victories and a 17-0 mark from 1972 -- which remains the league's lone undefeated campaign. Nearly as impressive was that he had just two losing seasons.