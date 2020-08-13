Around the NFL

Dolphins honoring Don Shula with jersey patch for 2020 season

Published: Aug 13, 2020
The Miami Dolphins will don a piece of history on their jerseys this season.

The team announced Thursday it will wear a jersey patch to honor the late Don Shula, who passed away in May at 90 years old.

"Shula 347" will be embroidered inside a hexagon just below the neckline and above the heart.

"We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history," owner Stephen Ross said.

Shula earned his NFL-record 347 wins over a prolific 33 seasons, 26 coming in Miami. The total includes two Super Bowls, 19 playoff victories and a 17-0 mark from 1972 -- which remains the league's lone undefeated campaign. Nearly as impressive was that he had just two losing seasons.

Shula was one of 10 head coaches included on the NFL's 100th Anniversary team. Now he'll be memorialized on the jersey of every Dolphins player who suits up in the 2020 season.

