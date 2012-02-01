Dolphins hire O-line coach Turner from Texas Tech

MIAMI -- Offensive line coach Jim Turner has been hired by the Miami Dolphins -- his second new job this offseason.
Lombardi: Products of environment
Which new head coaches have the best support systems? Michael Lombardi examines each situation. More ...
In December, Turner left Texas A&M to take the same position at Texas Tech. Now he is joining the staff of new Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, Tech coach Tommy Tuberville said Wednesday.
Turner spent four years on the A&M staff under coach Mike Sherman, the Dolphins' new offensive coordinator. In 2011, the Aggies gave up eight sacks -- the fewest in the nation -- and ranked 21st in rushing.
Turner was also offensive line coach at Boston College, Delaware, Temple, Harvard and Louisiana Tech.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press