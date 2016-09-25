Dolphins held moment of silence for Jose Fernandez

A moment of silence was held before Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins to honor the memory of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident early Sunday morning. He was 24.
The Marlins announced Fernandez's death, and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to the Associated Press that Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach.
Fernandez was a two-time All-Star who went 38-17 in his four seasons with the Marlins, winning the National League's Rookie of the Year award in 2013. The native of Santa Clara, Cuba became a U.S. citizen last year.
NFL players reacted to news of Fernandez's death on Twitter:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.