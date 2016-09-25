Around the NFL

Dolphins held moment of silence for Jose Fernandez

Published: Sep 25, 2016 at 03:03 AM

A moment of silence was held before Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins to honor the memory of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident early Sunday morning. He was 24.

The Marlins announced Fernandez's death, and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to the Associated Press that Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach.

Fernandez was a two-time All-Star who went 38-17 in his four seasons with the Marlins, winning the National League's Rookie of the Year award in 2013. The native of Santa Clara, Cuba became a U.S. citizen last year.

NFL players reacted to news of Fernandez's death on Twitter:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins offense 'not up to our standard' in loss to Chargers: 'Very disappointing'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa authored the worst game of his career in Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the Chargers, unable to find the mark and getting outdueled by Justin Herbert.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh following loss to Bills: 'We're going to see these guys again'

After coming up short against the Bills in a 20-12 loss, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is confident his team will make the playoff push necessary to potentially set up a third showdown against Buffalo.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson suffers concussion in second half of loss to Chiefs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not return to Sunday's 34-28 loss the Chiefs after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says WR Deebo Samuel likely suffered high ankle sprain vs. Bucs

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes it's most likely a high ankle sprain for Samuel.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards

Travis Kelce's stellar 2022 season has reached another milestone. In Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kelce became the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving and became the fastest to accomplish the feat.

news

Eagles clinch playoff berth with win over Giants

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles emerged as the NFC's pacesetters this year and now they're headed to the postseason. The Eagles clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 48-22 victory over the rival New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion protocol) exits early in loss to Ravens

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was placed in concussion protocol early in Pittsburgh's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (neck) will play vs. Eagles

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be active versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after being labeled as questionable with a neck injury, coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Injury roundup: Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot), Akiem Hicks (foot) expected to play vs. 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) are both expected to play Sunday against the 49ers despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE