Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

With Tua under center, the Dolphins had five three-and-outs in eight drives and earned just 10 first downs and 100 total yards of offense. The only TD came off a short field produced by a Dolphins interception early in the first quarter.

Fitzpatrick entered the game and immediately jumpstarted Miami's offense, generating 123 yards and seven first downs in his two drives. The first drive ended in a field goal to cut a 10-point lead to seven. On the final drive, Fitzpatrick got the ball on Miami's 1-yard-line and drove all the way to the Denver 15 before throwing an interception in the end zone to thwart a potential comeback.

The Dolphins' playoff hopes took a hit with the loss to the struggling Broncos. Miami fell to 6-4 and out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. Flores' decision to bench Tagovailoa when the going got tough will lead to more questions about the coach's plan for the rookie QB. Will he ever let Tua play through a rough stretch where he's taking a beating?