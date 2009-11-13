Dolphins guard Smiley doubtful vs. Bucs with shoulder injury

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 09:42 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins starting guard Justin Smiley is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury.

Two backups, nose tackle Paul Soliai (ankle) and linebacker Erik Walden (hamstring), also were listed as doubtful for the Dolphins. Smiley and Walden didn't practice Friday, but Soliai and starting tight end Anthony Fasano (hip) were limited.

Fasano was listed as questionable. Linebacker Joey Porter (knee) participated in the full practice and was listed as probable.

Nate Garner likely would make his first NFL start if Smiley can't play.

