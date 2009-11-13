Dolphins guard Smiley doubtful vs. Bucs with shoulder injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins starting guard Justin Smiley is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury.
Two backups, nose tackle Paul Soliai (ankle) and linebacker Erik Walden (hamstring), also were listed as doubtful for the Dolphins. Smiley and Walden didn't practice Friday, but Soliai and starting tight end Anthony Fasano (hip) were limited.
Fasano was listed as questionable. Linebacker Joey Porter (knee) participated in the full practice and was listed as probable.
