Around the NFL

Dolphins grind out come-from-behind win over Jets

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 03:41 PM

It wasn't pretty, but the Miami Dolphins remain in the heart of the AFC playoff race following a come-from-behind 16-13 win over the New York Jets on Monday night. Our takeaways:

  1. Just win baby. The Dolphins managed just 291 yards of total offense, but hung around long enough to let the Jets bury themselves. Ryan Tannehill recovered from a poor overall performance to lead Miami on the go-ahead field-goal drive late in the fourth. Reshad Jones sealed the deal by picking off Geno Smith on the ensuing possession. The Dolphins are in the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC as they reach the final quarter of the season.
  1. When we say the Jets tried to hide Geno Smith, we mean they literally tried to hide Geno Smith. He wasn't even announced with the rest of the offensive starters during pregame introductions, an "only the Jets" decision surely meant to protect the passer from the wrath of the home crowd. Then the game started. Smith had just eight pass attempts at the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter and finished the game 7 of 13 for 65 yards and the doom-clinching pick. Was this Rex Ryan hitting back at Jets management that reportedly pushed Ryan to turn back to Smith over Michael Vick?
  1. This was the version of Tannehill that had Joe Philbin pondering a quarterback change in October. The quarterback struggled with accuracy all night, repeatedly missing open receivers. He threw one pick and would have had two more if Jets defenders didn't stone-hand two gimmes. Give Tannehill credit for leading Miami to the go-ahead score, but this was a forgettable performance.
  1. Things started promisingly for the Jets, who built a 10-0 lead by bullying the Dolphins in the trenches. New York ran 23 out of 24 plays at one point, including 14 straight. They went into the half with 210 rushing yards on 29 carries. Things changed in the second half, when Miami smartened up, loaded up the box and dared Ryan to trust Smith. He didn't.
  1. The Jets' quarterback and secondary woes get most of the blame for a lousy season, but don't sleep on special teams. Outside of the typically solid Nick Folk, this unit has struggled in the post-Mike Westhoff era. We saw four penalties, a blocked punt and two Folk misses here. Meanwhile, big return runs remain almost entirely absent, even with the addition of Percy Harvin.
  1. Chris Johnson is still alive. The veteran running back delivered a turn-back-the-clock performance, posting his first 100-yard performance since Dec. 29, 2013. Johnson looked fresh, which makes sense considering he entered Monday with just 92 carries all season.
  1. Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace gets paid too much money -- $882,352.94 per week, to be exact -- to not pull in that slightly errant would-be touchdown throw by Tannehill in the third quarter. He needs to be better on a team that lacks offensive weapons.
  1. Remember Eric Decker? The Jets don't. He was barely targeted despite a one-on-one matchup with R.J. Stanford, the Dolphins' fifth right cornerback this season. We'd be depressed, too.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13 and debates whether Johnny Manziel deserves the starting job. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards

Travis Kelce's stellar 2022 season has reached another milestone. In Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kelce became the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving and became the fastest to accomplish the feat.

news

Eagles clinch playoff berth with win over Giants

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles emerged as the NFC's pacesetters this year and now they're headed to the postseason. The Eagles clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 48-22 victory over the rival New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion protocol) exits early in loss to Ravens

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was placed in concussion protocol early in Pittsburgh's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (neck) will play vs. Eagles

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be active versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after being labeled as questionable with a neck injury, coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Injury roundup: Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot), Akiem Hicks (foot) expected to play vs. 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) are both expected to play Sunday against the 49ers despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) activated off injured reserve

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is being activated off injured reserve and is set to play Sunday versus the Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury

The NFL fined the Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cowboys activating James Washington (foot) off IR; WR to make team debut vs. Texans

Cowboys WR James Washington is being activated off injured reserve by the club and is set to play in Sunday's home game versus the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE