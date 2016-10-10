Dolphins grab corner Bene' Benwikere off waivers

The spiraling Miami Dolphins need all sorts of help on defense, and they've found some in the form of Bene' Benwikere.
The team was awarded the cornerback off waivers on Monday after Benwikere was released by the Panthers last week in the wake of Atlanta's Julio Jones torching Carolina for 300 yards in Week 4. The Dolphins also announced that they placed linebacker Koa Misi on injured reserve.
Pro Football Focus cited Benwikere as allowing a whopping 228 yards and a touchdown off eight catches to Jones, enough damaging real estate to send the slot corner packing.
This might not be the final move out of Miami. With the state of the 'Fins today, why not take a flier on anyone who tickles your fancy?
Here is another transaction we are monitoring from Monday:
- Former Cardinals and Patriots offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper was claimed by Cleveland, the Browns confirmed. The first-round pick was waived on Saturday by New England in the midst of his first season with the team.