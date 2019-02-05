Around the NFL

Dolphins GM: No decision made on Ryan Tannehill

Published: Feb 05, 2019 at 12:51 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The introduction of Brian Flores in Miami on Monday signaled a new era for the Dolphins, one likely without Ryan Tannehill.

Though that last bit has yet to be confirmed by the people making decisions in South Florida, Tannehill's departure is one of the first moves expected from an organization looking to tear down and build up under Flores.

At Miami's press conference on Monday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters, per the Miami Herald, that while no decision has been made on Tannehill just yet, the Dolphins will definitely consider selecting a quarterback in this year's draft. How high in the draft is not clear.

"We haven't gone through the process of getting to learn the guys yet," Grier told the Herald. "There are a lot of good prospects we spent some time with at the Senior Bowl and other quarterbacks that weren't there that people were talking about as well. We may get through the process and fall in love with a couple guys. Last year, we liked two guys a lot and they both had good success this year. Those were believed to be [Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.] It could be that point where we may say, "Hey, we feel this is the guy.'"

The Herald's Barry Jackson noted that Miami could wait to take a QB high in the draft in 2020 when Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are expected to come out.

The injury-prone Tannehill, 30, has two years left on his deal and is owed $18.7 million in base salary. If the 'Fins release him, they'd save roughly $13 million while taking a $13 million cap hit in 2019.

Grier also praised one of the young QBs on Miami's roster, Jake Rudock, a Michigan man, who was selected by the the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

"The thing we had liked and the previous staff as well is he's smart," Grier added. "Big kid, can throw the ball, been in a similar offense. Before he signed, he asked what we're going to do. I said I can't tell you ... because I don't know what we're doing. Someone we took a chance on. Great kid."

In addition to Tannehill and Rudock, Miami currently employs former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk in the QB room.

Grier, who recently assumed greater power in Miami's front office following a great reshuffling, will be tasked along with Flores with finding the Dolphins' next Tannehill or Dan Marino.

Whether that comes in free agency in 2019 when Tyrod Taylor or Teddy Bridgewater figure to be the best young options available, or through the draft either this year or next, the Grier-Flores era will be defined early on by the duo's success in locating a successor to Tannehill.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Joe Burrow has healed from his calf strain and told reporters he's ready to play in the Bengals' season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Week 1 NFL injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions.
news

Niners edge Nick Bosa agrees to terms on record 5-year, $170M extension

Nick Bosa, the reigning Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon remains mum on starting QB: 'Players know the plan'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon still isn't letting the public know if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be his team's Week 1 starting quarterback on Sunday against the Commanders.
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones opens up on holdout: 'All I'm doing is asking for a raise'

Chris Jones' holdout continues one day before the Chiefs open the season against the Lions. Still, the star defensive tackle joined teammates at a charity event Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Nick Bosa not at 49ers' facility; status for Week 1 in doubt amid contract dispute

Nick Bosa is not in the 49ers' facility for meetings at the start of San Francisco's Week 1 preparation, bringing his availability into question for Week 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay, announces retirement from football

Veteran pass rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots preparing to face Eagles, 'best defensive line' in NFL: 'A bunch of beasts'

Mac Jones and the new-look Patriots offense are preparing to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles and a menacing defensive front in Sunday's season opener.