Dolphins GM: No decision made on Ryan Tannehill

"We haven't gone through the process of getting to learn the guys yet," Grier told the Herald. "There are a lot of good prospects we spent some time with at the Senior Bowl and other quarterbacks that weren't there that people were talking about as well. We may get through the process and fall in love with a couple guys. Last year, we liked two guys a lot and they both had good success this year. Those were believed to be [Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.] It could be that point where we may say, "Hey, we feel this is the guy.'"