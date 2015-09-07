Dolphins GM 'excited' about landing Logan Thomas

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians had his fill of Logan Thomas, but the Miami Dolphins believe they can make something out of the second-year passer.
"We like the talent that he has,"Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey said Sunday after grabbing Thomas off the waiver wire, per The Miami Herald. "Obviously, we're excited about getting him in our building and starting to work with him. Once you get your hands on guys, you have a better feel for them. We like what we've seen, not only in preseason but going back to college."
Arians, a proven quarterback whisperer, tried his best to correct Thomas and his inaccurate arm, but the fourth-round project never turned the corner in Arizona. The Dolphins, though, remain intrigued by his massive 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame.
"We like the skill-set, the size, the arm strength, the arm talent," said Hickey. "We saw development from Year 1 to Year 2. We're always excited to get (players) with our coaches. They do such a great job of developing players, and (we're) anxious to get them in that quarterback room with Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore and learn from those guys."