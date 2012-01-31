Dolphins' Gaine, Cardinals' Keim next up in Rams' GM search

The St. Louis Rams have conducted two more interviews this week as part of an ongoing search to fill their vacant general manager position.
Miami Dolphins director of player personnel Brian Gaine interviewed for the job Monday, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer. A league source also told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Arizona Cardinals director of player personnel Steve Keim interviewed for the position on Tuesday.
The Ramswere scheduled to interview two other candidates on Monday -- New York Jets vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales and Minnesota Vikings director of player personnel George Paton.
The Rams had requested permission for as many as a dozen candidates for their search, a list which had included Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson and Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel Les Snead.