Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle

Published: Oct 08, 2015 at 06:53 AM

After reshuffling offensive coaches days after getting the job, interim head coach Dan Campbell seemed to be finished with lining up his staff Miami.

Apparently, he wasn't done yet. On Thursday, four days into his tenure and 10 days until the Dolphins play again, he dismissed embattled defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle, the team announced. NFL Media's Albert Breer was first with the news. The call was made by Campbell, who was granted decision-making power by the organization after being named to the post on Monday.

Taking Coyle's place is defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo.

Coyle has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2012 after spending a decade with the Bengals coaching defensive backs. After the team was gashed by the New York Jets in London, dropping Coyle's unit to 30th in total defense, his name was placed firmly on the chopping block by just about anyone with an eye on the club. Coyle's defense simply wasn't living up to expectations.

Many of those expectations centered around Ndamukong Suh, whose rift with Coyle reached the point where Suh was allegedly not wearing cleats to practice in protest. Suh and other members of the Dolphins' defense held a closed-door meeting at the end of last week to discuss their unhappiness with Coyle's scheme.

So it goes for a club that spent big in free agency and hoped to finally make a power move in the long-established AFC East. Instead, the Patriots are still rolling and the Jets, buoyed by a solid defense of their own, are angling for No. 2.

Campbell wanted that to change, so he took power into his own hands.

