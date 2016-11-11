Dolphins fine with Ryan Tannehill the 'game manager'

"No quarterback should be offended," Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said, via ESPN.com, noting that 'Game Manager' is often slag for mediocre quarterback. "It should be a compliment, but it kind of has this derogatory term of making you a non-playmaker. You just manage the game. Absolutely not. ... I think game manager for a quarterback falls in that one that has this negative connotation, but not inside the coaching rooms it doesn't. Not at all."