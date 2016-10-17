Dolphins fear safety Reshad Jones has torn rotator cuff

Around the NFL

The Dolphins are bracing for the loss of one of their premier defensive standouts.

The fear in Miami is that Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jonestore his rotator cuff in Sunday's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the injury.

If Monday's tests confirm the tear, Jones' season could be over, Rapoport added.

The backbone of the Dolphins' defense, Jones believes he's the best safety in the league. It's hard to argue with his production over the past two years.

Jones was the only NFL player with at least five interceptions and more than 100 tackles in 2015. Ranked No. 64 on NFL Network's The Top 100 Players Of 2016 countdown, the sure-tackling Jones attacks the line of scrimmage in the run game and has the ability to ball hawk as the last line of defense.

Just four games into his stint as Miami's head coach, Adam Gase noted that potential Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins is the only safety he's been around who reminds him of Jones.

Frustrated with his team's effort late last month, Gase identified his star safety as one of the few bright spots.

"I wish all our guys played with as much effort and heart as that guy plays," Gase said of Jones after the Dolphins' overtime victory versus the Browns.

Jones has been the NFL's No. 1 strong safety since the start of last season and would have been decorated as a first-team All Pro had his team enjoyed more success.

If he's lost for the season, it's a steep downgrade to stand-in options such as Michael Thomas and special teamer Walt Aikens. A secondary that has surrendered season-best performances to Martellus Bennett, Terrelle Pryor and A.J. Green could be even more overmatched going forward.

