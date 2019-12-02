Around the NFL

Dolphins extend DB Eric Rowe through '22 season

Published: Dec 02, 2019 at 09:25 AM

The Miami Dolphins have locked down a member of their secondary.

Starting defensive back Eric Rowe has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season, the team announced Monday. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport via an informed source, the deal is for three years and worth $18 million with $7 million guaranteed.

Rowe, 27, inked a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Dolphins in March after spending the previous three seasons with the Patriots, where he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. Rowe has played the majority of his career at cornerback but switched to safety six weeks ago in the wake of safeties Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones going down to injuries.

A 2015 Eagles' second-round draft pick out of Utah, Rowe has appeared in 12 games this season (11 starts) and has accumulated 59 total tackles and seven pass deflections.

