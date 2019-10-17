 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Dolphins engaged in talks to trade RB Kenyan Drake

Published: Oct 17, 2019 at 02:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins' fire sale could continue up until the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins have had trade conversations with teams centered around running back Kenyan Drake, and the team has indicated it would trade him if the right offer presented itself, per sources informed of the situation.

Drake is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Rapoport added that sides have had no extension talks since training camp, and the running back would welcome a new opportunity.

Rumors about the Dolphins potentially trading Drake swirled earlier this year, but at the time were rebutted with the notion that Miami considered the running back someone they'd like to keep around for the future. With no contract talks in recent weeks, sides seem to be ready to part.

It's questionable what Drake could bring back for the Dolphins in a trade. The former third-round pick has never received the lion's share of the snaps, despite showing flashes of dual-threat ability. He seemed underutilized by former coach Adam Gase but has similarly been stuck in a timeshare under the new staff. Last week, Miami started Mark Walton over Drake.

In 2019, the 25-year-old Drake is averaging 3.7 yards per carry (which would be a career-low) on 41 totes, with 19 receptions for 137 yards and no scores.

With the Dolphins interested in stockpiling picks, it wouldn't be a surprise if they sold off a player like Drake who is heading into free agency this offseason anyway. The bigger question would be: Who is buying a part-time running back who will be a free agent in March?

If someone peaks their head out and is willing to surrender a potential late-round pick, perhaps Drake can get his wish and make a fresh start in 2019.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) activated off injured reserve, remains questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

Jerick McKinnon's Super Bowl bound. The Kansas City Chiefs running back is being activated from injured reserve and is questionable to play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Super Bowl loss with 49ers 'motivates me every day'

Chargers' new coach, Jim Harbaugh, was one win away from Super Bowl glory 11 years ago with the Niners, and he still can't shake that defeat. "When I say it motivates me every day, it's every day," Harbaugh said. 
news

Niners' Brock Purdy believes flag football helped him develop into QB he is

Brock Purdy was a product of flag football, having played until he was 12 years old prior to making the transition to tackle football. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes it was a beneficial start to a career that now has him set to play in Sunday's Super Bowl.
news

Micah Parsons on impending Cowboys extension: CeeDee Lamb is 'the priority right now'

Micah Parsons is due for a big contract extension in the coming years, but the Cowboys linebacker isn't rushing Dallas' front office, saying WR CeeDee Lamb is "the priority right now" on NFL Network.
news

Finally over NFC title hump, 49ers won't have weight off shoulders until 'clock says zero-zero' with them on top

The San Francisco 49ers have finally captured the NFC title after falling short in two consecutive years, but they aren't taking for granted the new pressure of vanquishing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl -- something they couldn't do four seasons ago.
news

Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Ryan Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch when the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Niners CB Charvarius Ward on facing old team in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It's gonna be fun'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City and he discussed facing his old team in Super Bowl LVIII this past week.
news

Chiefs' Noah Gray managing Type 1 diabetes as he lives out NFL dream

Since finding out he had Type 1 diabetes when he was 18, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray has been in a game of managing the disease as he pursued his NFL dream, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is officially out vs. the 49ers, while running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable and OL Prince Tega Wanogho is also out.
news

Falcons' Arthur Blank says discussions with Bill Belichick were 'never about power': He wanted 'collaborative relationship'

Bill Belichick had total control in New England for 24 seasons. Many surmised his desire to again be in charge of roster decisions in his next act led to the head coach missing out on a job, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank dismissed that notion on Friday.