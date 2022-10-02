Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins denies grabbing Bills QB Josh Allen near groin, appealing $13,261 fine

Published: Oct 02, 2022 at 05:59 AM
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL Media Insider

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plans to appeal a $13,261 fine for grabbing Bills quarterback Josh Allen near the groin area in a pile last Sunday -- an act Wilkins denies, sources say.

Allen was upset after the play, ripping off Wilkins' helmet and drawing a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. That backed up a lengthy fourth-quarter drive ending in a turnover on downs in Buffalo's 21-19 loss.

Allen wasn't fined.

"It is what it is. He is a competitor. He's been known for that, going back to college. I should know that and shouldn't let it get the best of me, but sometimes you see red and things like that happen," Allen said this past week during an appearance on Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt’s podcast, Kyle Brandt's Basement. "I'm not here to make any claims or throw anybody under the bus, but I shouldn't have let the emotions get the best of me."

While at Clemson, Wilkins apologized for an incident in the December 2016 Fiesta Bowl, in which TV cameras showed him putting his hand between the legs of Ohio State receiver Curtis Samuel after a play.

