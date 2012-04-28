Dolphins draft UM RB Lamar Miller in 4th round

MIAMI (AP) - The Dolphins moved up in the fourth round of the NFL draft to continue adding pieces to their offense, this time taking University of Miami running back Lamar Miller.
The Dolphins took Miller with the 97th overall pick after making a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
Miller played two seasons for the Hurricanes. After rushing for 646 yards and six touchdowns as a backup in 2010, Miller became a starter in 2011 and ran for 1,272 yards and nine touchdowns.
He had been projected as a likely second-round pick and perhaps even a late-first-rounder, Miller becomes the second Hurricanes player taken by the Dolphins. Miami selected defensive end Olivier Vernon in the third round.
Miller is the fourth offensive player taken by Miami among its five picks so far.