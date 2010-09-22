Dolphins defense shows the Vikings how to 'phinnish'

» Heading into 2008, Sparano's first season, Miami had one of the worst passing games in the NFL. It started the season 0-2, was outscored 51-24, and looked destined to go 4-12. So they took a chance and implemented the Wildcat offense, an innovative use of misdirection that became the Dolphins' calling card. It wasn't just a gimmick to help sustain drives, but a diverse package capable of producing explosive plays. Since incorporating the Wildcat, the Dolphins have gone 20-12.