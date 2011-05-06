Dolphins decide Mallett not 'a fit,' focus on run game instead

This is still an evolving dynamic for guys, but I won't soon forget talking to Steelers safety Ryan Clark -- about as outward a guy as you could possibly imagine -- about why he took his account down. He said that people "start to think they know you a little too well. As a married man, with some of the things these women might say, I just thought it was in my best interest just to get off it." And he added that, "I started to feel a little bit of an obligation, because when you're like me and you answer fans, they start expecting it all the time, and then when you don't, they're disappointed."