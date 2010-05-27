Dolphins DE Merling arrested, charged with aggravated battery

Miami Dolphins defensive end Phillip Merling has been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Merling was arrested Wednesday in Weston, Fla., and taken to Broward County Jail. A court appearance was scheduled for later Thursday. In Florida, aggravated battery is considered a second-degree felony.
Details on the incident weren't immediately available, according to WSVN in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.
It was unknown if Merling had a defense attorney, and a call placed to his agent, Jimmy Sexton, wasn't immediately returned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.