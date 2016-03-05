Dolphins cut Greg Jennings, restructure Suh, Misi deals

The team announced Saturday that it has released wide receiver Greg Jennings in addition to restructuring the contracts of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and linebacker Koa Misi
By releasing Jennings, the salary-cap strapped Dolphins avoid his $5.5 million cap hit for 2016. As Around The NFL's Conor Orr pointed out this week, the Dolphins were among the teams with little cap space. The restructured contracts will restore nearly $20 million for the Dolphins under the cap.
Jennings struggled during his one season in South Beach, tallying 19 receptions for 208 yards in 16 games. It remains to be seen how much interest on the free-agent market the 32 year old will garner.
The news comes on top of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reporting earlier Saturday that free-agent defensive end Mario Williams was meeting with the team. Williams was cut by the Bills this week.