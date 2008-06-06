Dolphins cut four-year veteran kicker Rayner

Published: Jun 06, 2008 at 08:55 AM

The Miami Dolphins have cut fourth-year kicker Dave Rayner, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports.

Rayner spent time with the Chiefs and Chargers last season, connecting on 15 of 22 field goal attempts in a backup role. He has also played for the Colts and Packers. Rayner was originally signed by the Dolphins this offseason to provide competition for starter Jay Feely in training camp.

Without Rayner, Feely's only competition this summer will be rookie Dan Carpenter out of Montana.

