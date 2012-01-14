Dolphins could seek second interview with Bengals' Zimmer

Published: Jan 14, 2012 at 03:56 AM

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer had a strong interview with the Miami Dolphins for their vacant head-coaching position and could be asked back for a second visit. League sources also said Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is being considered for an interview this week.

The Dolphins plan to continue to interview new candidates, and owner Steve Ross has talked of wanting to find "a young Don Shula."

The Dolphins badly hoped to land Jeff Fisher, who agreed to become the next St. Louis Rams coach Friday, and they also have interviewed interim coach Todd Bowles, Chicago Bears special teams coach Dave Toub and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin.

NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Friday, citing a team source, that the Dolphins already have an interview lined up for Saturday. The source wouldn't reveal the name of the candidate, who's not a "big name" in the category of guys like Jon Gruden or Bill Cowher.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

