Saturday, Jul 04, 2020 08:56 AM

Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's difficult to characterize the Miami Dolphins' current quarterback situation as a competition or controversy.

Certainly, Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't about to go easy into a Sunday night; his die-hard play down the Dolphins' 2019 stretch was example of that.

But Tua Tagovailoa is most assuredly seen and forecast as the Dolphins' quarterback of the future.

And as Miami looks to rebuild itself into a contender, Tagovailoa is less chasing Fitzpatrick as he is chasing Dan Marino, just like the more than 20 Dolphins signal-callers before him.

Since Marino retired after the 1999 season, the Dolphins have had 21 starting quarterbacks – third-most in the NFL in that span, according to NFL Research.

And not since Marino in 1995 has Miami had a Pro Bowl quarterback – the longest-active streak in the league, per NFL Research.

During that time, Ryan Tannehill was the only quarterback other than Tagovailoa drafted in the first round by the Fins. Tannehill made his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Tennessee Titans last season. Matt Moore never made a Pro Bowl as Dolphin, but he did win a Super Bowl last season with the Chiefs. Chad Pennington, Jay Fieldler, Joey Harrington, Jay Cutler, Josh Rosen and on and on. No Pro Bowls and in reality no true franchise quarterback since Marino left the mantle vacant.

Whenever it is that Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hits the field, it will be a huge moment. It will also be the first time he's played since suffering a hip injury on Nov. 16, 2019 with Alabama.

The Dolphins faithful is hoping it will be the beginning of a new franchise signal-caller finally taking the reins more than 20 years after one of the game's greatest of all-time ceded them.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs
news

NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs

COVID-19 protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason, including the handling of individuals exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were sent by the NFL to clubs on Friday night.
Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?
news

Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?

A Steel seven defense -- as Pittsburgh has seven first-round picks slated to start -- could be poised to lead Steelers to success for seasons to come. 
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Will Jamal Adams uncertainty doom Jets defense? 

Since entering the league as the sixth pick, Adams is the only DB with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His loss would be huge for the Jets.
NFL community joins in on celebrating 4th of July
news

NFL community joins in on celebrating 4th of July

It's the Fourth of July and the NFL community joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate and commemorate Independence Day.
NFLPA votes to play no preseason games ahead of 2020 season
news

NFLPA votes to play no preseason games ahead of 2020 season

The NFLPA membership voted on a conference call this week to not play any preseason games ahead of the 2020 regular season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks
news

Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they're preparing for fans to attend, but noted capacity would be reduced, social distancing would be practiced, and the team would require facial coverings on all attendees.
Washington Redskins to undergo thorough review of team's name
news

Washington Redskins to undergo thorough review of team's name

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name.
Saints 'expect more' from DE Marcus Davenport in third season
news

Saints 'expect more' from DE Marcus Davenport in third season

In 2018, the New Orleans Saints sold the proverbial farm to snag raw but talented Marcus Davenport. Heading into Year 3, the Saints expect the young edge rusher, saddled by injuries, to be back at full force and improve in 2020.
Colts DC 'excited' for DeForest Buckner to be 'impact player'
news

Colts DC 'excited' for DeForest Buckner to be 'impact player'

Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told the team's official website that the decision to trade the No. 13 pick for DeForest Buckner was pretty easy once he dug into the DL's tape. 
Texans WR Keke Coutee 'very hungry' for bigger role in 2020
news

Texans WR Keke Coutee 'very hungry' for bigger role in 2020

Houston's wide receiver corps was re-imagined this offseason after the team dealt DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Keke Coutee sees a bigger role for himself in 2020 because of that change, but the speedster could also benefit from a rumored addition late in the offseason. 
