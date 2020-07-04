Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

During that time, Ryan Tannehill was the only quarterback other than Tagovailoa drafted in the first round by the Fins. Tannehill made his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Tennessee Titans last season. Matt Moore never made a Pro Bowl as Dolphin, but he did win a Super Bowl last season with the Chiefs. Chad Pennington, Jay Fieldler, Joey Harrington, Jay Cutler, Josh Rosen and on and on. No Pro Bowls and in reality no true franchise quarterback since Marino left the mantle vacant.

Whenever it is that Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hits the field, it will be a huge moment. It will also be the first time he's played since suffering a hip injury on Nov. 16, 2019 with Alabama.