Around the NFL

Dolphins consider restructuring Ndamukong Suh's deal

Published: Jan 27, 2016 at 12:15 AM

The Miami Dolphins are hoping a turbulent 2015 regular season doesn't spill over into the offseason.

Miami restructured its front office -- football czar Mike Tannenbaum replaced general manager Dennis Hickey with director of college scouting Chris Grier -- and hired Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase to be its new head coach. Now the Dolphins are primed to make some big payroll decisions.

At Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala., Tannenbaum insinuated that the Dolphins are looking into restructuring the contract of expensive defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

"By the time we get to the first day of the league year, we should have plenty of room to address the needs that we have," Tannenbaum told reporters, per ESPN. "Certainly we will be looking at Suh's contract."

The best defensive tackle in the league, Suh signed a six-year, $114 million contract in March, with $60 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. However, the 'Fins only paid Suh a base salary of $985,000 in 2015 -- he received a $25.5 million signing bonus. In 2016, Miami is expected to dole out $23.4 million to Suh, a number usually reserved for franchise quarterbacks.

Is Suh worth that type of compensation? He thinks so. In November, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Suh tried to take control of the team in a fiery address.

"I'm told he told them: 'I run this defense, I'm going to be here for the next five years, there is no guarantee any of you will be as well. Only a handful of guys are good enough to play with me right now,'" Rapoport said. "He also said the schemes were not good enough, the techniques were not enough and everyone needed to be better, he said 'follow me.'"

Miami needs to fill a lot of holes if the team wants to be competitive in a crowded AFC East for years to come, so opening up some cap room this year would help come free agency. Whether the new regime in Miami Gardens can convince the confident defender to take a sliced salary in 2016 is still up in the air.

