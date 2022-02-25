Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

With McDaniel and Welker joining Miami from San Francisco, much of the talk has surrounded how Waddle could be the Dolphins Deebo Samuel . Welker's comparison to Samuel adds to the notion that Miami will likely look to get the ball to Waddle in both the run and passing game. But Deebo is a unique talent, and it could take time for Waddle to grow into that role.

"I think you build around your personnel, and you kind of build from there," he said. "It's not like we drafted Deebo right off the bat and said, all right, we're gonna make him a running back. We were going to build him up as a receiver and coach him up as a receiver and then it just kind of happened to start using him at running back a little bit. It's all about the skill sets of your guys, how comfortable they are, with all those positions. You can't sit there and start right off the bat, OK, you're gonna play receiver and running back your rookie year or anything like that. It's something that happens over time and you continue to work with guys and prepare them and get them ready and some guys can handle that. Some guys can't. And Deebo is just one of those special players that can handle it."