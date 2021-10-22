Around the NFL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

Published: Oct 22, 2021 at 08:50 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Following a trek to England, NFL teams are accustomed to a bye week coming thereafter.

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad.

"I think we want to get back out there," Flores said earlier this week, via the Associated Press. "We want to get back out there and play and perform better. That's really what we're looking to do. To wait a couple weeks, I wouldn't want ... I'm happy we're playing. I think the players are happy we're playing."

Miami is looking to right a sinking ship against the Falcons in Week 7 on Sunday, six weeks removed from its first and last win of the season.

Per the AP, in the 60 occurrences teams have played in London since the NFL began its International Series in 2007 -- excluding the 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- 55 teams have had a bye week to follow.

Alas, a long flight home after a loss gave Flores and Co. plenty to think about, most notably getting right back to practice and playing against the Falcons.

"You see the things that we need to do better, the things that I need to do better, the points of emphasis that we have talked about," Flores said. "But we have to find a different way to talk about them and to teach them. Yeah, [it's a] long flight, lots to think about, a lot of film to watch, lots to think about. But yeah, pick yourself up and move on."

There is no rest for these weary Dolphins and their head coach is fine with that.

Related Content

news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski calls D'Ernest Johnson 'a warrior' following breakout  performance

After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance. 
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater: 'He was courageous. He is our quarterback'

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
news

'Calm and poised' Case Keenum gets Browns back on winning track

It was vintage Case Keenum, as the consummate journeyman filled in and stepped up to help the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night in Cleveland, snapping a two-game Browns skid in the process.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
news

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller leaves Thursday night's game with sprained ankle

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half. 
news

Week 7 Thursday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

J.J. Watt on facing struggling Texans for first time: 'It hurts me to see where it is now'

J.J. Watt, the greatest player in the history of the Texans franchise, can barely recognize the team that parted ways with him in February. It'll make for a polarizing reunion Sunday when the Cardinals defensive end takes on his former team for the first time.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye says he doesn't want to be traded

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jets safety Marcus Maye is one of several free agents-to-be who could be on the move. If Maye has his way, he won't leave New York.
news

Joe Judge on 1-5 Giants: 'The fish stinks from the head down'

Joe Judge's second season is off to as poor a start as his first year in New York. The Giants sit at 1-5, identical to their 2020 campaign. On Thursday, Judge acknowledged it's on him to right the ship.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW