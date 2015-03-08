Around the NFL

Dolphins closing in on huge deal with Ndamukong Suh

Published: Mar 08, 2015 at 06:53 AM

The Miami Dolphins could be poised to make the biggest free-agent splash in franchise history.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Dolphins have emerged as the clear front runner for free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to a team source. Miami is in intense discussions with Suh's agent, Jimmy Sexton, on a potential deal that would eclipse $110 million and make Suh the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The source emphasized to Rapoport that "nothing is done."

Suh, 28, is the jewel of a rich free-agent class and has been one of the NFL's most dominant players since entering the league as the second overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Lions, Bears, Jaguars and Raiders are all believed to be in the mix to sign the defensive tackle.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Detroit offered Suh $17 million per year with $58 million guaranteed, according to a team source. 

During his first five seasons with the Lions, Suh was selected to four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro on three occasions. In Miami, he would become the anchor of a potentially dominant defensive line that already features two Pro Bowl players in Cameron Wake and Randy Starks.

AFC East teams are loading up this month in the unending quest to upend the Super Bowl champion Patriots. Suh's potential arrival in South Beach comes on the heels of the Bills' trade for LeSean McCoy and the Jets' deal for Brandon Marshall.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

In the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' quarterbacks meeting was full of laughter as the group recounted the hijinks associated with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's appearance on Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the year following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his throwing hand.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: Collapse vs. Titans 'humbling' but will be 'very galvanizing' for stretch run

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he expects his team to respond positively to a "humbling" loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'learned a valuable lesson' in loss to Giants

The young Green Bay Packers suffered a surprising defeat on Monday night in New York. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game that this team "learned a valuable lesson" in the loss to the Giants.
news

Titans QB Will Levis leads improbable 14-point comeback over Dolphins despite early miscues

Despite early miscues that included a interception and a fumble on a pitch attempt, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis recovered in the final minutes, leading an improbable comeback against the Miami Dolphins to overcome a 14-point deficit.
news

Undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito leads Giants to third win in a row

In the New Jersey tale of Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants' undrafted underdog turned in his best act yet on Monday evening.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Tommy DeVito and the Giants prevailed against Jordan Love and the Packers in a nail-biter, while Will Levis and the Titans also went down to the wire with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. 
news

Niners become first team in 2023 to clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants, clinched a playoff berth for head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad.
news

Week 14 Monday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins; Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Tennesee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers at New York Giants