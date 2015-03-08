Dolphins closing in on huge deal with Ndamukong Suh

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Dolphins have emerged as the clear front runner for free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to a team source. Miami is in intense discussions with Suh's agent, Jimmy Sexton, on a potential deal that would eclipse $110 million and make Suh the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.
The source emphasized to Rapoport that "nothing is done."
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Detroit offered Suh $17 million per year with $58 million guaranteed, according to a team source.
During his first five seasons with the Lions, Suh was selected to four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro on three occasions. In Miami, he would become the anchor of a potentially dominant defensive line that already features two Pro Bowl players in Cameron Wake and Randy Starks.
AFC East teams are loading up this month in the unending quest to upend the Super Bowl champion Patriots. Suh's potential arrival in South Beach comes on the heels of the Bills' trade for LeSean McCoy and the Jets' deal for Brandon Marshall.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.