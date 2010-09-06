Dolphins claim LB Carpenter off waivers from Rams

"Hopefully I'll be able to come in and contribute on the nickel packages early on and on special teams and from there we'll see how it goes," Carpenter said.
The 6-foot-2, 249-pound Carpenter is in his fifth season and has started three of 58 career games, recording 66 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two passes defensed.
Carpenter, 27, was taken in the first round (18th overall) by Dallas in the 2006 NFL Draft. He had spent training camp with the St. Louis Rams after being acquired from Dallas in a May trade that sent offensive tackle Alex Barron to the Cowboys. Carpenter was cut by the Rams on Saturday.