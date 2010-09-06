Dolphins claim LB Carpenter off waivers from Rams

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 03:53 PM

Bobby Carpenter has joined the Miami Dolphins.

The linebacker -- originally drafted by Bill Parcells during his tenure with the Cowboys -- was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Monday.

To make room on the roster, the Dolphins released outside linebacker Charlie Anderson.

"Hopefully I'll be able to come in and contribute on the nickel packages early on and on special teams and from there we'll see how it goes," Carpenter said.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound Carpenter is in his fifth season and has started three of 58 career games, recording 66 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two passes defensed.

Carpenter, 27, was taken in the first round (18th overall) by Dallas in the 2006 NFL Draft. He had spent training camp with the St. Louis Rams after being acquired from Dallas in a May trade that sent offensive tackle Alex Barron to the Cowboys. Carpenter was cut by the Rams on Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE