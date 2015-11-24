Around the NFL

Dolphins claim ex-Jets LB Quinton Coples off waivers

Published: Nov 24, 2015 at 09:02 AM

Quinton Coples is staying in the AFC East.

The former first-round pick, released by the Jets on Monday, was claimed by the Dolphins on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Coples joins a Miami team that's been looking for answers along its defensive line since star pass rusher Cameron Wake was lost to an Achilles injury last month.

Coples, the 16th overall pick in the 2012 draft, had 16.5 sacks in three seasons under Rex Ryan, but saw his role shrink by the week under new Jets coach Todd Bowles. Bowles acknowledged Monday that Coples did not have a natural fit in New York's defense. Coples should find a more natural role in Miami's 4-3 scheme.

There's certainly some scheming at play with the Dolphins preparing for a matchup against the Jets on Sunday. Coples undoubtedly has intel on New York's defense ahead of a game with huge playoff ramifications for both teams.

The move reunites Coples with Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum, who was the Jets' general manager when they selected Coples in 2012. Ryan lobbied hard for the Jets to select Coples over Chandler Jones, and Tannenbaum sided with his coach.

The decision didn't work out for the Jets. The Dolphins hope a fresh start can do wonders.

