Dolphins' Chambers to plead not guilty to DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A lawyer for Chris Chambers says the Miami Dolphins receiver will plead not guilty to driving while impaired. Chambers was arrested July 14 several miles south of downtown Charlotte.
His lawyer says Chambers was charged with DWI even though his blood-alcohol content was below the legal definition of intoxicated. But North Carolina's strict drunk driving laws mean he could still be convicted.
Chambers was also charged with reckless driving and speeding. A hearing on the case was supposed to be held today, but was postponed until September 26.
Chambers is Miami's top receiver and he made the Pro Bowl in 2005. He had 59 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns last season.
