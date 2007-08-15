Dolphins' Chambers to plead not guilty to DWI

Published: Aug 15, 2007 at 07:07 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A lawyer for Chris Chambers says the Miami Dolphins receiver will plead not guilty to driving while impaired. Chambers was arrested July 14 several miles south of downtown Charlotte.

His lawyer says Chambers was charged with DWI even though his blood-alcohol content was below the legal definition of intoxicated. But North Carolina's strict drunk driving laws mean he could still be convicted.

Chambers was also charged with reckless driving and speeding. A hearing on the case was supposed to be held today, but was postponed until September 26.

Chambers is Miami's top receiver and he made the Pro Bowl in 2005. He had 59 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW