Around the NFL

Dolphins cautiously optimistic about Ryan Tannehill

Published: Nov 13, 2014 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Tannehill is having his best season under center for the Miami Dolphins, however the team continues to evaluate whether or not he will be their future franchise quarterback.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Network's Around The NFL that while Tannehill is playing as well as they've seen him, Dolphins officials would like him to display those flashes of brilliance more consistently.

"(Dolphins officials) are not ready at this point to declare Tannehill is the quarterback of the future," Rapoport said. "They are not ready to say he is their franchise quarterback. The Dolphins sources I've talked to are cautiously optimistic that Tannehill will eventually get there, mainly because of the talent he has and the improvement that he has shown this year."

It's worth noting that general manager Dennis Hickey didn't draft Tannehill.

Tannehill had as good a five-game stretch as any of his career prior to his performance in Week 10. That span came after coach Joe Philbin openly toyed with the idea of starting Matt Moore in Week 4.

The signal-caller faced a bludgeoning Bills defensive line Thursday and performed well, passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a key victory. He was battered last week and completed 71.1 percent of his passes. However, he couldn't hit any plays down the field and finished with just 207 yards on 27 completions.

If Tannehill can continue to play well, it might force Dolphins officials to drop adjectives like "cautiously" and "eventually" when they speak about the quarterback.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur 'absolutely not' considering removal of DC Joe Barry

With defensive troubles mounting in Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is backing defensive coordinator Joe Barry after the team's fourth straight loss.

news

Browns WR Amari Cooper blasts his intercepted pass on trick play: 'It was an abomination'

After throwing a bad interception on a trick play on Monday night, Browns WR Amari Cooper criticized his throw but made for it with 131 receiving yards versus the Bengals.

news

Joe Burrow: Missing Ja'Marr Chase 'no excuse' for poor offensive performance in loss to Browns

In Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Browns, Bengals QB Joe Burrow reflects on how the offense has played in its first game without Ja'Marr Chase this season.

news

Myles Garrett, Browns D 'starting to' turn a corner after smothering Bengals

After a disastrous start to the season, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Co. have played well back-to-back weeks, including Monday night's smothering effort in a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Kareem Hunt on trade talk following Browns win: 'I'm down for whatever'

Kareem Hunt has been a frequent figure in trade talks s the league's deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET nears. He's made it clear he's not happy with his role with the Browns, and with less than 24 hours left to find a suitor for Hunt, the running back's stance hasn't changed.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Browns win over Bengals on Monday night

Nick Chubb paved the way on Monday night as the Browns defeated the Bengals for their fifth consecutive win in the rivalry.

news

Week 8 Monday night inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'a few weeks' with foot injury

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Monday announced that WR Rashod Bateman will be out a few weeks with a foot injury he sustained in last Thursday's win over the Buccaneers.

news

Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

Following a 31-27 loss to the Dolphins, the Lions fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sam Ehlinger's first start doesn't change issues for Colts: 'We just shot ourselves in the foot'

After his first career start, Colts QB Sam Ehlinger reflects on the team's close loss to the Commanders on Sunday and how he looks to grow moving forward.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE