Dolphins can crush Jets' playoff hopes and dreams

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:07 AM

Why to watch
Rex Ryan is a polarizing figure, and a loss here ends the Jets' playoff hopes (they're going to need plenty of help, regardless). The Dolphins have been the better team down the stretch and are playing hard for interim coach Todd Bowles.

Inside story
Mark Sanchez has been a nightmare the past two weeks, and questions about his future will ring more loudly with another stinker here. Miami is the more dominant power-running team; who would have thought that at the start? Reggie Bush is capping a career year. Matt Moore needs to shake off a few costly turnovers that helped erase a big lead at New England and led to defeat. The Jets' point differential is plus-16; Miami's is plus-14, which is shocking after their seven straight losses to open the season.

