Dolphins can crush Jets' playoff hopes and dreams

Inside story

Mark Sanchez has been a nightmare the past two weeks, and questions about his future will ring more loudly with another stinker here. Miami is the more dominant power-running team; who would have thought that at the start? Reggie Bush is capping a career year. Matt Moore needs to shake off a few costly turnovers that helped erase a big lead at New England and led to defeat. The Jets' point differential is plus-16; Miami's is plus-14, which is shocking after their seven straight losses to open the season.